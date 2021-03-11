Man shot at by a bike-borne assailant in south Delhi

A 45-year-old man was shot at allegedly by a motorcycle rider in south Delhi’s Defence Colony on Wednesday morning, te police said.
The injured man, Bhimraj, is a resident of Chirag Delhi and works for the BSES as a contractual driver, they said.
The incident took place around 9 a.m. The police received a call and were informed that a motorcycle rider had shot at a person who was in a car near the electricity grid at Andrews Ganj, the police said.
He sustained a bullet injury on the neck and was shifted to AIIMS where he is currently undergoing treatment, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).
Prima facie, the motive behind the incident appears to be enmity and the matter is being investigated, he said.
“We have registered a case under appropriate sections and multiple teams are working to apprehend the accused,” he added.
