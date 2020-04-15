Man shot at as he coughs at Ludo game

A 25-year-old man was shot at and injured at a village in Greater Noida on Tuesday when he coughed during a Ludo game. The assailant accused him of trying to spread coronavirus (COVID-19), the police said on Wednesday.
Prashant Singh alias Pravesh and three others were playing Ludo at a temple at Dayanagar when Jai Veer Singh alias Gullu, 30, arrived there. As Prashant coughed, Gullu thought he was doing it deliberately. He asked Prashant whether he wanted to infect him.
“As the argument intensified, Gullu pulled out a pistol and shot at Prashant,” , a police officer told PTI.
Prashant was rushed to a private hospital, where he is out of danger, the police said. An FIR was registered against Gullu and a search was under way to arrest him.
