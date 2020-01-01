Man shoots own leg while showing pistol to partner

A man allegedly suffered a gunshot injury in his leg while showing off a pistol to his female partner.

Two men, including the injured, have been arrested for carrying an illegal firearm, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Sonu Sharma (25) and Manoj (26). On Friday at 11.45 p.m., the police received information from DDU Hospital that Sonu Sharma was admitted with a bullet injury.

The accused initially told the police that two unknown persons fired at him and fled.

Sharma and his friend Megha were interrogated and their versions contradicted each other. “After sustained interrogation, Megha said Sonu was showing off a pistol in a park in Tilak Nagar and accidentally fired a bullet which hit him in the foot,” an officer said. A case was lodged and Sharma was arrested. On his instance, a countrymade pistol was recovered from his friend Manoj, who was also arrested under the Arms Act.