Man shoots dead wife, brothers-in-law in fit of rage

Accused arrested; neighbours say they locked themselves up in rooms on hearing gunshots

In a horrific case of a triple murder in northwest Delhi’s Shakurpur area, a 43-year-old man shot dead his wife, two brothers-in-law and injured his sister-in-law late on Sunday.

The police ascribed the crime to a marital dispute between the accused, Hitendra, and his wife, Seema, whom he is believed to have physically assaulted frequently. DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said that a case of murder has been lodged and the accused was arrested after he surrendered before the police. The weapon of offence, a revolver, has been recovered from the accused, the DCP added. The accused has been sent to 14-days’ judicial custody.

Senior police officers said that the incident took place at 11 pm when a few members of Seema’s immediate family - her mother, two brothers-in-law and her sister, who live in Vinodpuri - came to the accused’s house in Shakurpur in order to confront Hitendra, for repeatedly assaulting Seema.

At around 11:25 pm, police received a PCR call at Subhash Nagar police station regarding firing inside a house near Yadav Market in Shakurpur. On reaching the spot, police found the bodies of four persons - the accused’s brothers-in-law Surendra, 36 and Vijay, 33, and his 39-year-old wife Seema and sister-in-law Babita.

Police rushed all the injured persons to the Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, where Vijay, Surender and Seema were declared brought dead, while Babita, who sustained a gunshot injury on her leg, is undergoing treatment. The police officers said that all the three deceased were shot in their heads.

The backdrop

The accused’s 65-year-old mother-in-law Chandrakala, in her complaint, has alleged that Hitendra started beating her daughter ever since they got married in 2001.

A police officer said: “On Sunday, the wife’s family went to the accused’s house where they tried to resolve the issue and asked him to not beat his wife…they had gone to his house over the same issue earlier too”. Chandrakala said that on Sunday too, Hitendra had assaulted his wife.

At the house, one of Hitendra’s friends Lalit was present. Subsequently, Seema’s brother Vijay objected to Lalit’s presence in their family matters and a physical scuffle took place between Hitendra and his brothers-in-law Vijay and Surender.

The shock

In the heat of the moment, the wife slapped one of her children, which triggered Hitendra to reach for his licensed revolver and open fire on the wife’s family.

Police said that while all the deceased Vijay, Surendra and Seema received gunshot injuries on their heads, Vijay also received a bullet injury on his chest.

After witnessing the incident, the accused’s mother-in-law Chandrakala rushed down from their house in a four-floor building and started screaming for help. Hitendra’s friend Lalit upon hearing Chandrakala called the police, which subsequently reached the spot.

Postmortem of the deceased persons has been done and the bodies have been handed over to relatives.

Neighbours’ accounts

At Hitendra’s house in Shakarpur, neighbours and shopkeepers said that they were “shocked” when they heard the sound of several gunshots in “the dead of the night”. Raja, a neighbour, said that he and his family immediately locked the doors of their house when they heard the sound of bullets.

“We quickly locked the doors of our house in fear…we didn’t know what was happening so we kept peeping through the window of our house out of curiosity…only after the sound of bullets stopped we came out and got to know about the incident,” Raja said.

Another neighbour, Payal, added that her brothers rushed out of their house after they heard the sound of gunshots. “I was cooking a meal at that time when the incident took place…I was too scared to go outside the house and locked myself in my room, I later came to know that the owner of the building opened fire at his family”.

Ahmed Ali, an employee at an eatery on the ground floor of the building said that he heard the sound of gunshots late in the night while he was cooking. “I suddenly heard a loud sound and saw a crowd gathering outside the building,” Ali said, adding that out of fear he quickly shut his shop and fled towards his home.