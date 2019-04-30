Man shoots at wife for not taking his permission

A realtor shot his wife, a school teacher, in her leg for attending a get together with her colleagues without his consent in Badshahpur here on Sunday, the police said on Monday. The woman is undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital.

According to the police, the woman, who teaches commerce at a private school in Sector 56, had gone for a get together with her school staff members when the incident took place. Her husband Inderjeet, 36, reached the venue in Badshahpur around midnight and asked her to accompany him. When she refused to listen to him, he opened fire in the air. Still she would not relent. At this, he shot her in the leg and fled the spot. The police has registered a case at Badshahpur police station. The accused is on the run.