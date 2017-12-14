Man shoots at ‘girlfriend’, spins a yarn to save self

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman and hatching a story to save themselves from the police. All the accused have criminal history, the police said.

The three accused have been identified as Bunty Grover, Akash Tyagi alias Akki, and Tushaar Barua alias Ankur, said DCP (South West) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere.

On Sunday, Bunty made a call to Subroto Park police post and said that four men shot at his wife and snatched her gold chain. He said that he had rushed the victim to Safdarjung Hospital. When the police reached the hospital, Bunty, according to Mr. Dumbere, was found drunk and his alleged wife was unfit for a statement because of the gunshot injury in her right leg. Based on Bunty’s complaint, a case under attempt to murder was registered.

The police found Bunty’s conduct “suspicious” as he was constantly changing the narrative. “Eventually, it was found out that he was a registered criminal at Lajpat Nagar police station,” said the DCP.

During interrogation, Bunty allegedly broke down and told the police that it was him who shot Piya outside her house in Moti Nagar and that Piya is his “girlfriend and not his wife”.

“He revealed that he wanted Piya to give up drinking but she refused. On Saturday night, he, along with Akash and Tushaar, went to her residence in a drunken state,” said Mr. Dumbere. Piya, allegedly drunk at the time met Bunty and an argument ensued between the two and he allegedly shot her. Later, all of them allegedly cooked the story to save themselves.