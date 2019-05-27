Man shoots at eatery manager for denying ‘free food’; on the run

A man shot at a restaurant manager after the latter allegedly denied him free food in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh, the police said on Sunday.

The 23-year-old victim, Akash, has been working as the manager at Hideout Cafe in Channa Market for the past one year, they said. The restaurant’s owner, Mohit, was also present at that time.

The incident took place on May 25 at 11 p.m. when Akash’s acquaintance Kunal came to the restaurant with a friend, the police said. The duo got into a fight when Kunal asked the victim for free food.

The accused and his friend then started creating a ruckus when Akash asked them to leave the premises. At this, Kunal took out a pistol and fired at Akash, an officer said, adding that he then fled the spot. No other employees of the restaurant or customers were injured, the officer said.

Mohit allegedly told the police that the place was frequented by the two suspects. They were warned earlier for leaving the restaurant without paying bills. The victim, who sustained injuries on his stomach and leg, was rushed to BLK hospital from where he was later referred to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. He is said to be out of danger.

Both Kunal and Akash are residents of Pitampura, the police added. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said a case under IPC sections of attempt to murder at Karol Bagh police station has been registered and an investigation is under way. The officer added that the victim is yet to give details of the sequence of events.

‘Planned or not’

A probe is on to ascertain if the fight that led to firing was “planned”, the police said, adding they are also looking for CCTV footage.