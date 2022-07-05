Man ‘sexually assaults’ minor girl in Delhi

Police efforts on to nab accused

Police efforts on to nab accused

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on Sunday by a man in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar.

DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said they received a PCR call regarding the assault. An enquiry revealed that while the victim was playing outside her residence, an unknown person came and took her to an abandoned place where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

“Accordingly, a case under appropriate sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act has been registered and investigation is under way. The suspect has been zeroed in and efforts are on to nab him,” the DCP said.