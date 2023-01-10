Man sets pregnant wife on fire after she refuses to part with jewellery 

January 10, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - New Delhi

A seven-­month pregnant woman sustained burns after her husband allegedly set her on fire in Outer Delhi’s Bawana after she refused to give away her jewellery, the police said on Monday.

The police received a PCR call on Friday at the Bawana police station. The victim, identified as Khushboo, was initially undergoing medical treatment at BSA Hospital. She was later transferred to Safdarjung Hospital where she’s still undergoing treatment as she suffered superficial burn injuries on her face, hands and limbs, the police said.

The woman’s husband, Veer Pratap, too suffered burn injuries and is also undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, the police said.

‘Beat her often’

The couple had married last year in August. The woman has recorded her statement before the SDM wherein she alleged that her husband allegedly set her on fire, a senior police officer said. “She said that he would often beat her after consuming alcohol. The husband was trying to take away her jewellery but when she refused, he set her ablaze,” the officer said.

Later, when the husband tried to stop the fire, he suffered burns. The woman sustained 20% burns while the husband sustained 25% burn injuries, a senior police officer said.

According to an officer, an FIR under sections 307 and 498A of IPC has been registered. The husband is yet to be arrested.