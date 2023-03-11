Man sets another on fire in Chhawla, both sustain burn injuries

March 11, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - New Delhi

Two men sustained burn injuries after one of them allegedly tried to set the other on fire in Dwarka’s Chhawla, the police said on Friday.

A senior officer said the incident took place at a vacant plot on Thursday during a scuffle between the victim Dipanshu, 23, and the accused Titu, 39, both of whom are involved in illicit liquor trade.

As per preliminary inquiry, the fight broke out because Dipanshu suspected Titu of having an affair with his girlfriend. As the fight escalated, Titu’s accomplice Kalu poured petrol on Dipanshu, while Titu set him on fire.

“Kalu fled the spot, while Dipanshu and Titu were taken to Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital from where they were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital,” said Additional DCP (Dwarka) Vikram Singh.

The police said Dipanshu sustained 50% burn injuries while Titu is admitted with around 25% burns on his body. A case has been lodged at the Chhawla police station under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention), and Kalu has been apprehended.

The officer said Dipanshu and Titu often fought over money. “Titu recently opened a general convenience store in the area and Dipanshu had been working for him. A few days ago, Dipanshu was fired and Kalu started working in his place,” he added.

As part of the investigation, the police are analysing call detail records of the trio as well as Dipanshu’s girlfriend.

The police said Titu claimed to know Dipanshu only from having worked with him and his girlfriend in the past, and denied being involved with the woman.

