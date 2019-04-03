Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for attempting to rape daughter

NEW DELHI

03 April 2019 01:45 IST

Court refuses to show leniency; convicts him under POCSO Act

A Delhi court sent a man to 10 years in jail for attempting to rape his nine-year-old daughter as it refused to show any leniency saying when the protector tries to ravish his offspring, the suffering shatters her entire persona permanently.

Additional Sessions Judge Seema Maini said the offence committed by the convict was so heinous and grave that he does not deserve any leniency and added that the child suffering is a perpetual one and no medication can heal it.

“Fathers were looked upon by daughters as protectors. It is under one’s father’s protective umbrella that a daughter feels safe and secure, able to withstand any hardship or obstacle coming her. However, when the protector himself turned an aggressor, making an attempt to ravish his own daughter, the suffering that comes to her way, is not just physical but emotional too, which shattered the entire persona of the daughter permanently. The suffering is a perpetual one and no medication is able to heal the same,” the court said.

Advertising

Advertising

The 38-year-old man was convicted under the POCSO Act. However, the offence of rape was not proved.

“Keeping in view the circumstances of the convict as well as the victim in mind, the convict is sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a period of 10 years,” the court said.