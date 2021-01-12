Man robs food vendor when asked to pay ₹20

NEW DELHI

12 January 2021 00:20 IST

Accused arrested for thrashing victim

A man was arrested for allegedly robbing and thrashing a fast-food vendor who had asked him to pay ₹20 for a plate of snacks, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place in south-east Delhi’s Jamia Nagar.

Involved in crime

The accused has been identified as Firoz Khan 26, a resident of Hazi Colony.

He has been previously involved in eight cases, including robbery and theft, the police said.

According to the complainant Subhash Gupta, Firoz came to his food stall on January 9 and ordered a plate of chilli potatoes. After eating, when he was asked to pay, Firoz got angry and started abusing him.

When the vendor opposed, Firoz punched him and beat him up. He also stole ₹1,500 and an Aaadhar card from his cart and ran away, the police said.

The injured vendor was then taken to a nearby hospital and later a case was registered under IPC Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) at Jamia Nagar police station and the accused was arrested on Sunday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) R.P. Meena.

“On sustained enquiry, the accused disclosed that he was a drug addict and had no work. He committed crime to earn quick buck for his daily needs,” he said.

The robbed cash and the Aaadhar card of the complainant was recovered from him, the office said.