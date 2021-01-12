Man robs food vendor when asked to pay ₹20

A man was arrested for allegedly robbing and thrashing a fast-food vendor who had asked him to pay ₹20 for a plate of snacks, the police said on Monday.
The incident took place in south-east Delhi’s Jamia Nagar.
Involved in crime
The accused has been identified as Firoz Khan 26, a resident of Hazi Colony.
He has been previously involved in eight cases, including robbery and theft, the police said.
According to the complainant Subhash Gupta, Firoz came to his food stall on January 9 and ordered a plate of chilli potatoes. After eating, when he was asked to pay, Firoz got angry and started abusing him.
When the vendor opposed, Firoz punched him and beat him up. He also stole ₹1,500 and an Aaadhar card from his cart and ran away, the police said.
The injured vendor was then taken to a nearby hospital and later a case was registered under IPC Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) at Jamia Nagar police station and the accused was arrested on Sunday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) R.P. Meena.
“On sustained enquiry, the accused disclosed that he was a drug addict and had no work. He committed crime to earn quick buck for his daily needs,” he said.
The robbed cash and the Aaadhar card of the complainant was recovered from him, the office said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath