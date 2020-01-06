Man robbed of cash; 2 arrested

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a man after offering him a lift near Gurugram’s Shankar Chowk, the police said on Sunday.

Alim Khan and Faizel were nabbed on Friday from Mahipalpur. The case came to the fore when a man complained that he was robbed off ₹8,000, mobile phone and other valuables by three to four men inside a cab. A manhunt is on for three others, said DCP (South-West) Devender Arya, adding that all items have been recovered.