Man robbed of cash; 2 arrested

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a man after offering him a lift near Gurugram’s Shankar Chowk, the police said on Sunday.
Alim Khan and Faizel were nabbed on Friday from Mahipalpur. The case came to the fore when a man complained that he was robbed off ₹8,000, mobile phone and other valuables by three to four men inside a cab. A manhunt is on for three others, said DCP (South-West) Devender Arya, adding that all items have been recovered.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.