Man robbed of cash; 2 arrested

Incident happened inside moving car in Gurugram’s Shankar Chowk last month

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a man after offering him a lift near Gurugram’s Shankar Chowk, the police said on Sunday.

Alim Khan and Faizel were nabbed on Friday from Mahipalpur. The case came to the fore when a man complained that he was robbed off ₹8,000, mobile phone and other valuables by three to four men inside a cab. A manhunt is on for three others, said DCP (South-West) Devender Arya, adding that all items have been recovered.

