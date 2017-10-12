Delhi

Man robbed at gunpoint

A man was allegedly waylaid by a gang of armed carjackers here, the police said on Wednesday.

Three unidentified men chased Anil Gupta on a lonely stretch at Ecotech-3 on Tuesday night and robbed his SUV, they added. The police have lodged an FIR. A manhunt to nab the robbers is on.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 5, 2020 12:48:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/man-robbed-at-gunpoint/article19841859.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY