Man robbed at gunpoint by gang of three

14 November 2020 00:03 IST

A 39-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint by a gang of three on a busy stretch near Sarai Kale Khan in south-east Delhi, police said

The victim, Amit Arora, works as a transporter and stays with his family in Rohini, they said.

The incident took place on Thursday night when Mr. Arora along with his wife and friends were returning home after attending a party at Indirapuram, the police said.

In his police complaint, Mr. Arora stated that at about 1.15 am, when he reached IP Park in Sarai Kale Khan, he stopped his car to attend the call of nature. In the meanwhile, another car stopped in front of his. Three people came out of the car and threatened Mr. Arora. One of them placed a gun to his belly, while another kept a knife pointed at Mr. Arora. He was forced to hand over his gold bracelet, gold chain, two gold rings, a watch, and ₹40,000 cash to them, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) R.P. Meena said the complainant had noted the last four digits of the number plate of the suspects’ car as ‘7805’ and on the basis of the statement, a case under Indian Penal Code sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been registered at Sunlight Colony police station.

“The CCTV footage of the area are being checked. The details of the vehicle have been obtained. Witnesses are being examined and the crime scene is being recreated. Criminals having similar modus operandi are being checked,” the officer said.

Efforts are being made to trace the accused, police said, adding that further investigation is under way.