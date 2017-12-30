Man rewarded for chasing down phone snatchers

A 32-year-old man, resident of Jangpura, chased down two bike-borne men who snatched his phone and attempted to flee. He followed them on his scooty and managed to apprehend one of them; the second was arrested by the police a few hours later.

Manik Sachdeva, who deals in sale purchase of second-hand cars, was standing with his friend outside Rama Gallery in Lajpat Nagar around 12 a.m. on Saturday when he received a call from his family. “I was talking on the phone when two men on a motorcycle snatched my phone, pushed me and fled,” said Mr. Sachdeva adding that though he was injured, he pulled himself together immediately.

He started his two-wheeler and followed the duo who were speeding towards Kalkaji depot. He overtook them quickly and kicked their bike. As a result, the duo lost balance and fell on the road.

The duo then started running but Mr. Sachdeva refused to let go. He ran behind the two and managed to catch hold of one of them who was identified as Ashish Rawat. “He was the pillion rider who had snatched my phone. The other one riding managed to flee,” said Mr. Sachdeva.

The victim stopped a passersby for help who called the police.

At Amar Colony police station, the accused informed the police that his associate’s name is Rohan Gill who is a resident of Govindpuri. “Raids were conducted and Rohan was arrested a few hours later,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east) Chinmoy Biswal.

Mr. Sachdeva, on Saturday, was given a reward of ₹5,000 for his bravery and also a commendation card. “He was instantly facilitated for showing exemplary courage and bravery in apprehending a robber by chasing despite being hurt and robbed,” said Mr. Biswal.

According to police, Rawat, 22, is a graduate who used to work as a salesman till a few months ago but has been out of work. Gill, 19, is a school dropo-ut who has been apprehended earlier in a snatching case.