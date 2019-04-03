Man rapes, impregnates minor niece; arrested

NEW DELHI

03 April 2019 01:38 IST

Gave her pills to terminate pregnancy

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping, impregnating and then aborting the pregnancy of his 14-year-old niece in south-west Delhi’s Palam Village on Tuesday.

A senior police officer privy to the case said that they received a PCR call on Monday night regarding the incident. “When the police reached the spot, they were informed that the uncle had raped the niece on multiple occasions and forced her to stay mum,” the officer said.

The matter came to light when the victim started bleeding on Monday. “The victim got pregnant and informed the accused. He brought her pregnancy termination pills and after consuming those, she fell ill which was noticed by her parents. She then told them her ordeal after which they approached the police,” the officer said.

The victim was taken for medical examination on Monday night and the accused who used to live in the same house was arrested. The police have registered a case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) and relevant sections of POCSO.