Man rams car into main gate of Safdarjung Tomb

New Delhi

24 November 2020 01:00 IST

A 32-year-old man in inebriated condition rammed his car into the main gate of Safdarjung Tomb in central Delhi on Monday, the police said.

At 3 a.m., a car came from Lodhi Road side and rammed the main gate of the tomb. The vehicle later hit the signborad and damaged it.

Vijay Bahri from Ram Pur had lost control over the wheels. He was rushed to RML Hospital. He did not sustain any serious injury, police said.

An FIR under Section 279 (rash driving) of IPC, section 3 of the prevention of damage to public property act 1984 and 185 MV Act has been registered. No damage to the main tomb has taken place, a senior officer said.

Earlier, this year, the wall of the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli was damaged in a similar incident. On May 4, an alleged drunk driver crashed his car into the wall of the UNESCO World Heritage site and damaged 50 metres of the boundary wall, according to the ASI's police complaint.