Man poses as police officer, sexually assaults teen

December 28, 2022 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - New Delhi

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man who posed as a police officer in Sagarpur area in south-west Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.

According to a senior police officer, the incident took place on Sunday when the victim along with her friends were playing outside a nearby church after Christmas celebrations.

The accused, Ajay Pal Singh, 31, had then approached the children to scold them. He took the children to a nearby park to threaten them, and asked others to leave. “He took the victim to an isolated area where he sexually assaulted her. He has been booked under sections of POCSO Act, rape and unnatural sex,” a senior police officer said. The accused lives in a nearby locality, but the victim didn’t know him.

According to the victim’s family, Singh was seen carrying a stick to threaten children. The victim’s mother said that Singh attacked her daughter when she came back from the church. She said that two of her friends informed her regarding the girl’s whereabouts. “While we kept looking for her, we found her near a park. She told us that a policeman assaulted her,” the mother told the police.

The police arrested Singh , who works in a private company, on Tuesday after scanning footage from 150 CCTVs. “We identified him by the track suit that he wore during the incident,” an officer said