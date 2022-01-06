Man poses as doctor, dupes several aspirants

He promised PG seats at AIIMS

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating several aspirants by promising to provide postgraduate seats at AIIMS by posing as a doctor, police said on Wednesday.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said, on December 12, a woman lodged a complaint at Hauz Khas police station claiming that she had come into contact with a person named Anshu Vinay through Facebook, who introduced himself as a doctor at AIIMS. He cheated her of ₹6 lakh on the pretext of helping her get a PG seat at the institute.

“After taking the money from her, he started avoiding her calls and switched off his mobile phone,” the DCP said. Finally, the accused, identified as Shahduzamman, was traced and arrested from Saket where he was about to meet another woman to receive money, police said.

During interrogation, he allegedly disclosed that he created fake Facebook profile and posed as a doctor to cheat women by promising them seats at AIIMS. He is a Class XII dropout and used to work at a call centre in Gurugram, officers said.