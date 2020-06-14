Man planning to kill former partner arrested

A 32-year-old man who was planning to go to Punjab to allegedly kill his former partner was arrested in outer Delhi’s Samaipur Badli, the police said on Sunday. A countrymade pistol and a live cartridge were seized.

The accused, Lalit Kumar, is a resident of Haryana’s Panipat. He was planning to kill his former girlfriend for having dumped him, the police said.

“During interrogation, the accused said he was in a relationship for the past two years with a married woman, who is a resident of Moga [Punjab]. He used to meet all her expenses but her demands had no limit,” said Gaurav Sharma, DCP (Outer-North). Kumar started duping people to arrange money. In the meantime, the woman dumped him. He was later arrested by U.P. Police in connection with cheating cases. He was in Dasna Jail from September last to January 2020, where he met one Aman, he said.

After his release, he contacted Aman who gave him the pistol and cartridge. However, before he could execute the plan, he was held.