Man fined ₹23,000 by Gurugram traffic police

A Delhi man was fined ₹23,000 by Gurugram traffic police on September 2 as he was not carrying the required documents, including his driving licence.

Dinesh Madan said, “I wasn't wearing helmet and didn't have the Registration Certificate [RC]. The traffic police asked me to hand over my Scooty's keys but I denied. Immediately he issued me a challan of ₹23,000 and seized my vehicle. The value of my Scooty is around ₹15,000. I even got a copy of RC on Whatsapp from home, but by then he had printed the challan.”

"The amount could have been less if he had waited for a while. I want the fine to be relaxed. From now on, I will always carry my documents."

Earlier, the Ministry of Road Transport notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019. The revised fines for traffic violations came into force from September 1, 2019.

