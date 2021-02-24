Man out on parole arrested for thefts

He was convicted in a 2010 rape case

A rape convict who was released on parole to decongest jails during the COVID-19 pandemic has been arrested for his alleged involvement in several cases of ATM theft in the city, the police said on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old accused has been identified as Shamshad alias Khutkan from Faridabad in Haryana. Shamshad was released from jail on parole on April 20 as part of an exercise to decongest jails in view of the pandemic. During his parole, he was committing ATM thefts.

He was a life convict in the infamous Dhaula Kuan rape case of 2010, a senior officer said. On Monday, the police received information that Shamshad would come near Gokalpuri metro station at Wazirabad Road, following which a trap was laid, an officer said.

“Shamshad was seen coming towards metro station at 3.35 p.m. On seeing the police, he whipped out his pistol and opened fire. He was later overpowered,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah.

Shamshad is a member of the Mewat-based inter-State gang of robbers.

12 ATMs

He was wanted in 12 cases of breaking of ATMs in Delhi and looting cash trays in a short span of two months, the DCP said. The gang members siphoned off ₹1.35 lakh in cash from 12 ATMs.

The accused used to spray black paint at CCTV cameras after entering the ATM booths. They used to open the ATMs with the help of a gas cutter and remove the cash trays, he said.