Man out on interim bail shot dead

March 01, 2022 01:31 IST

A 28-year-old man, who was out on an interim bail, was shot dead allegedly by unidentified assailants in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas early on Monday, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said the deceased has been identified as Shivam Pandey. He is involved in a murder case and was lodged in Tihar jail from 2016 to 2020. He got interim bail due to the decongestion drive owing to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Police said Pandey was standing near a building with his friends when another group of men suddenly fired at him.

According to the police, they received a call around 3 a.m. from a resident about the firing. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said. Officers said that he might have been involved in gang wars.

“The motive behind the murder could be personal enmity. We are probing it from all angles. Multiple teams have been sent to nab the accused,” the DCP said.