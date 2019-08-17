Man on way to celebrate Rakhi killed by manjha

A 28-year-old man died after his throat was slit by a kite string on Thursday afternoon in Paschim Vihar. The police have registered a case and started a probe.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Rajendra Singh Sagar said that the victim, Manav Sharma, was a resident of Budh Vihar’s Kishan Vihar.

The incident happened around 12.30 p.m. when Manav and his two sisters were going to their maternal aunt’s house in Hari Nagar to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, said the police. “When Manav crossed Peera Garhi and was on the elevated road towards the District Centre, a manjha [kite string] slit his throat,” Mr. Sagar said.

Manav fell on the road and his sisters suffered minor injuries. They were taken to a private hospital nearby where Manav was declared brought dead. The hospital authorities then informed the police about the matter.

A case under Section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

“Teams have inspected the accident site and CCTV footage is being obtained to ascertain who the kite string belonged to,” the officer said.

Warnings issued

Mr. Sagar said that as a precautionary measure, announcements were made in the district asking shopkeepers not to sell certain types of kite strings; and urging people not to fly kites near roads.

In a statement, the Delhi Police has said that 17 cases have been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) across the Capital in connection with people selling certain types of kite strings.