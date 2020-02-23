Man on the run after killing mother-in-law

NEW DELHI

Woman was shot in an e-rickshaw

A man has allegedly killed his mother-in-law as he suspected that she was behind his wife’s decision to terminate pregnancy twice, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P.S. Kushwah said that the prime accused has been identified as Pankaj and his accomplices as Ujjawal Dabas and Ajit. While Mr. Dabas has been arrested, the other two are absconding, the police said.

The police said that the woman was killed in Mundka on February 14 when she was returning home from a private hospital in Paschim Vihar where she worked as a nurse. “Her son-in-law [Mr. Pankaj] and his accomplices shot her while she was in an e-rickshaw. She sustained five bullet injuries and died on the spot,” Mr. Kushwah said.

The accused fled the spot in their car after killing the woman and later set the vehicle on fire in Ladrawan village, the police said.

During investigation, the police said, it was found that Mr. Pankaj had a dispute with his mother-in-law. He suspected that she was behind his wife’s decision to terminate pregnancy twice. Mr. Pankaj’s wife had left him and was living with her mother.

The police said that Mr. Dabas was arrested from Ladpur village on Wednesday, based on a tip-off, and one pistol and nine cartridges were recovered from him

During interrogation, Dabas spilled the beans on another crime which he committed in early February. His gang had demanded a sum of ₹15 lakh from the sarpanch of Ladpur village. When the sarpanch refused to pay, he and Mr. Ajit opened fire at him.

Efforts are on to nab the absconding accused, the police said.