Delhi

Man, nephew held for killing woman during robbery spree

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a woman in north Delhi during a robbery attempt, the police said on Sunday.

The accused — Sameer and his nephew Faizan — were arrested from Geeta Colony on Saturday, the police said. The duo was involved in over 25 cases of robberies. On Wednesday, the duo targeted a woman near Majnu ka Tila and when she resisted, they opened fire on her. However, the bullet missed her and hit Meena, who hails from Nepal. Meena runs a snacks shop in the area. She was declared brought dead. at a hospital.

Just before this, they had robbed two women of gold in Rohini Sector 7.

