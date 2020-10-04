Man named in four criminal cases nabbed

A 23-year-old man, accused in four criminal cases, was nabbed after a brief chase in Kashmere Gate, the police said on Saturday.

DCP (North) Anto Alphonse said Arjun from Madangir was involved in robbery and snatching cases. On Thursday, the police were patrolling near Nitya Nand Marg when they saw two men on a bike, both seemed suspicious. They were signalled to stop but instead, they started speeding towards the policemen. “Their bike slipped and one of them managed to flee the spot but Arjun was nabbed,” Mr. Alphonse said.

After getting caught, Arjun used pepper spray on the policemen but could not succeed after which he smeared faeces all over his body. The policeman, however, apprehended him.

Teams have been sent to nab Arjun’s accomplices. The duo used to rob people on knifepoint, said officials.