Man nabbed for real estate fraud

March 26, 2022 01:17 IST

He had cheated several homebuyers of around ₹1,000 crore

A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating several homebuyers of around ₹1,000 crore on the pretext of allotting them flats in Noida, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Piyush Tiwari, had a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest and had been declared a proclaimed offender by a local court. DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said he was wanted in more than 50 cases registered around Delhi, U.P. and Punjab.

Advertising

Advertising

Fake name

The DCP said that Tiwari was living under the fake name of Puneet Bhardwaj in Nasik in Maharashtra and his wife is already lodged in jail for allegedly being his co-accused.

Police said that they received a tip-off that he is residing somewhere in Nasik and is involved in a food chain business, following which a police team was deployed in the area for probe. After gathering technical intelligence and receiving information from informers, police arrested him from his house.

During interrogation, Tiwari allegedly told the police that he started working as a builder in 2011 after which he created eight companies along with 15-20 shell companies in 2018. In 2016, an Income Tax Raid was conducted at his house and about ₹120 crore was seized. Subsequently, his business collapsed and he started cheating people by selling one flat to multiple buyers.

“Several cases got registered against him and to escape liability, he evaded the judicial proceedings and was declared as a proclaimed offender in a cheating case of EOW, Delhi,” the DCP said.