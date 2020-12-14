Delhi

Man nabbed for molestation escapes custody

A 26-year-old man, who was arrested for allegedly molesting his niece, escaped from custody when he was being taken to Tihar jail, the police said on Sunday.

The man committed the crime on Saturday when the victim’s parents were out for work. When she shouted for help, a neigbhour heard her cries and rushed to help her but the accused managed to flee.

A case was registered under POCSO Act and he was nabbed on the same day. He was then produced at a court in Tihar and upon the direction of court, he was being taken to judicial custody by the police team. He suddenly pushed an ASI and managed to escape. "We have registered a case in this regard at Mayapuri police station,” said DCP (Rohini) P.K. Mishra.

