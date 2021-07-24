Delhi

Man nabbed for killing relative over ‘loan’ issue

A 36-year-old man allegedly killed his relative and another man in north-west Delhi’s Wazirpur, the police said on Friday.

The accused — Sandeep Jain, owner of a utensil factory in Wazirpur Industrial area, and his accomplices — driver Sanjay Kumar (28) and rickshaw-puller Sunil — have been arrested, they said. The trio killed Surender Gupta (36), owner of a chemical godown in Bawana, and his friend Amit Goel (35).

Jain had borrowed ₹20 lakh from Gupta but was unable to repay the loan following which he was threatened with dire consequences. Goel’s body was found inside his car in Timarpur on Thursday. Gupta was found dead inside Jain’s factory, the police said.


