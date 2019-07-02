Man murders wife, daughter and son before ending his life

A 55-year-old former scientist with a pharmaceutical company allegedly murdered his wife, daughter and son by hitting them with a hammer and a sharp-edged weapon, before ending his life in Sector 49 here on Monday morning.

He had lost his job a month ago and was slated to join a company in Hyderabad later this month, said the police.

‘No specific reason’

“There are no signs of forced entry into the house, ruling out any foul play. The man has claimed responsibility for the murders in a note recovered from his pocket. However, he has not given any specific reason,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police, DLF, Karan Goel.

The autopsy revealed that the woman had maximum 19 injuries and her throat was slit. The boy had 12 injuries and the girl had eight.

“All injuries were on the head with a blunt and a sharp-edged weapon,” said Deepak Mathur, who conducted the post-mortem.

‘No sedatives given’

Dr. Mathur said there was little possibility of the three being given sedatives before the murder.

The bodies of the man’s wife, their 21-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son were found in one of the bedrooms, while he himself was found in the living room.

The woman was lying on the floor near the bed, the boy behind the door and the girl on the bed.

The police said there were no apparent signs of struggle.

The girl was a science graduate and her brother was a Class IX student.

The family had been staying at their present address for around a decade. The woman ran four schools, including one for underprivileged children.

Four pet dogs of the family were inside.

R.K. Mathur, neighbour, claimed that he had last seen the man two days ago. He said the scientist did not seem upset. Mr. Mathur, a retired senior manager with Maruti Udyog Limited, said relations between the couple seemed normal.

The murders came to light when a domestic help came around 6 a.m., but there was no response to her repeated ringing of the doorbell.

She informed Mr. Mathur, who in turn tried to call up the couple on their mobile phones. “Both the phones were switched off. I knocked on the window glass, but there was no response. We then informed the residents welfare association office and the police were called,” said Mr. Mathur.

The police pulled out the grill to the washroom and sent the domestic help inside. Though the door leading to the rooms from the washroom was closed, she spotted blood.

The police then broke open the door.

The family originally belonged to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)