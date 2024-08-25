GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man murders wife, daughter after spat over sexual harassment case

Published - August 25, 2024 12:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A man allegedly killed his wife and minor daughter in Tikri industrial area after an argument broke out between them, the police said on Saturday.

Initial investigation suggests that the accused, Omprakash, killed Seema, 38, and his 16-year-old daughter by hitting them on their heads with a pan after he tried to convince his daughter to withdraw a sexual harassment case she had filed against him.

The case, currently in the trial stage, had been filed under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (using criminal force against a woman), 354B (criminal force against a woman to disrobe her) and those of the POSCO Act.

The matter came to light after the police received a PCR call informing them of a fight that had broken out. Once police teams reached the spot, they found the two dead bodies on the floor, said an officer.

The accused was also found to be having an extramarital affair with a woman who had visited the house of the deceased on Saturday.

Several teams have been formed to locate the accused, who is absconding, said the police, adding that he has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

