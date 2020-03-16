Man murders friend following argument over petty issue

A man undergoing treatment at a hospital allegedly stabbed his friend to death after a fight over a petty issue in south Delhi’s Yusuf Sarai area following which he was arrested, the police said on Sunday.

The accused Alok Singh (34) and the victim Suman (24), had come from Begusarai in Bihar and were under the influence of alcohol when the incident happened, the police said.

Would fight often

According to the police, Alok was undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital for bone-related complications sustained during an accident in his home town in January. He brought Suman along with him from Bihar as a caretaker.

The duo stayed at a rental accommodation in Yusuf Sarai and would fight quite often over petty issues, the police said.

On Saturday night, when they were consuming alcohol in their room, they had a fight over some issue following which Alok took out a kitchen knife and stabbed Suman in his chest, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Devender Arya said.

After killing the victim, Alok called up the police around midnight saying that someone had killed his friend.

However, when the police reached the spot, they found only the accused and the victim in the room. During interrogation, Alok confessed to his crime, the officer said. A case of murder has been registered and the accused has been arrested, the officer said.