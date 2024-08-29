GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man murdered in Rajouri Garden after fight over delayed order at dhaba

Published - August 29, 2024 12:50 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A man was murdered after a fight over a delayed order at an eatery in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, the police said on Wednesday.

The police were informed of the incident, which took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, after the victim was brought dead to a hospital.

An initial inquiry revealed that the victim, Harneet Singh Sachdeva, 29, had gone to a dhaba in the area and ordered food.

“Due to a delay in his order, an altercation took place between him and the eatery’s employees,” police said. Subsequently, the employees called the owners — Ketan and Ajay Narula — who came to the restaurant, following which a brawl ensued.

According to the police, five to six persons allegedly attacked two or three other persons, including Sachdeva, at the restaurant. The victim was allegedly attacked with sticks and a pointed object. While his friends took him to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

The restaurant’s owners have been arrested and booked under relevant sections, said police, adding that a probe is on into how the dhaba was operating at such a late hour.

