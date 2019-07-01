Man mowed down by car, family suspects murder

In a suspected case of hit-and-run, a 36-year-old man on a scooty was killed after he was knocked down by a speeding car near Windsor Palace in New Delhi on Sunday morning, the police said.

Dheeraj, who lived with his family on Free Church premises on Sansad Marg, was driving to India Gate for a morning walk.

He was passing through the Windsor Palace, when a black car hit his scooty from behind. He was flung into the air due to the collision and landed on the ground a few metres away.

An eyewitness told the police that the car driver did not stop and fled the spot immediately.

The deceased’s family, however, alleged that Dheeraj was killed as he had gotten involved in a legal fight against the committee members of Free Church over ownership of land. The matter is in the court, they said.

The police said they received a call at 5.45 a.m. regarding a road accident near Windsor Palace.

A police team reached the spot and Dheeraj was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

A police officer said that they are examining CCTV footage to identify the offending vehicle. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children. Dheeraj’s brother Bobby said that the victim was also associated with the Lok Janshakti Party. The brother, who suspects that Dheeraj was killed, said the family is awaiting the police investigation report.

Case registered

“An FIR under IPC Section 304 A [causing death by negligence] has been registered at Parliament Street police station. The body was handed over to family after post-mortem. The case is under investigation. We have some important leads in the case and it will be worked out,” said Madhur Verma, DCP (New Delhi).