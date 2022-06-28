Man misleads investigation; arrested for murdering wife

Victim’s body was recovered from Bhati MInes jungle

A 32-year-old man, who had been misleading the police investigation regarding his 35-year-old missing wife, was arrested on Sunday for murdering her over “personal issues” in south Delhi’s Maidan Garhi, the police said on Tuesday.

The officials said, the accused’s brother, Chhotu, 27, was also involved in the murder; he is currently absconding and efforts are on to nab him.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said that on Sunday, a missing report was filed for a 35-year-old woman by her husband at the Maidan Garhi police station. The complainant, Sunil Kumar, said his wife went missing on June 13.

After probing Kumar, the police found him suspicious. During interrogation, Kumar revealed that he, along with his brother killed his wife on June 14 as he was frustrated over her drinking habit and other personal issues, the police added.

Kumar added that as he learnt that his in-laws were lodging a police complaint against him in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, based on the suspicion that Kumar was involved behind their daughter going missing.

Upon further interrogation, the dead body of Kumar’s wife was recovered from the Bhati Mines jungle and shifted to AIIMS hospital.

On June 14, Kumar, according to police, convinced his wife that they will go home through the jungle, and the next day, he strangled her with his brother’s help.

Kumar has been booked under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) and several other sections of the IPC at Maidan Garhi police station.