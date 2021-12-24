Man lands in EOW net for duping people of ₹2 crore

New Delhi

24 December 2021 02:01 IST

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly duping 39 women to the tune of ₹2 crore in the name of a multilevel marketing scheme, officials said on Thursday.

A case was registered after several women complained that the accused, Manish Singh, and his associate persuaded them to invest in the scheme promising a higher rate of interest every month.

“The accused stopped paying the interest after some time and even refused to return the invested amount,” the police said, adding that during inquiry, other victims too came forward.

JCP (EOW) Chhaya Sharma said the accused collected money from housewives in Rohini. “He did not have permission from any authority.”