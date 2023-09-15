Man kills woman over monetary dispute, pours acid on face to hide her identity

September 15, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

A man allegedly murdered a 45-year-old woman over a monetary dispute, disfigured her face by pouring acid to hide her identity and dumped the body at the Noida’s Knowledge Park area, the police said here on Thursday.

The incident took place around 4 p.m on September 8. The police have arrested the accused, identified as Mohd. Zakir (45), a resident of Subhash Vihar here.

The police said both the accused and the woman were Railways employees and worked at the Nizamuddin railway station.

According to a police officer, the accused had borrowed ₹11 lakh from the woman around four years ago but failed to return the amount.

He told the police during interrogation that the woman was pressuring him to return the money.

On the fateful day, the accused called the woman to the Akshardham area, from where he to took the victim on a motorcycle to Knowledge Park on the pretext of showing her an apartment.

There the accused killed her with the help of a dagger and poured acid on her to hide her identity, DCP (South) Chandan Choudhary said.

He then hid the weapon and acid near an electric pole at Sector 148 in Noida.

Earlier, the woman’s daughter had told the police that her brother had dropped their mother at her office near the railway station on September 8.

She said her mother was under stress as Mohd. Zakir was not returning the amount she had lent to him, the DCP said.

The police raided over 60 locations to nab the accused, added the officer.