Man kills wife with axe, attacks children in south Delhi flat

April 28, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - New Delhi

A 55-year-old man on Thursday allegedly killed his wife and injured his two children and himself with an axe in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai. He had allegedly wanted to eliminate his family over the last few years and had been assaulting, abusing and torturing them, the police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Vijay Veer, works as a builder, the police said. His daughter, a law graduate, was preparing for exams. The accused, in 2017, had allegedly shot at his son, who sustained gunshot injuries, the police said, adding that he was later arrested and sent to jail.

The police received a PCR call on Thursday at 6.24 a.m. where the caller alleged that his mother had been attacked with an axe by his father, the police said.

The police reached the house in Neb Sarai’s Indira Enclave area where a woman, 30, was found lying with multiple injuries, an officer said.

The accused was found at the spot with an injury on his left wrist, that was caused by himself, the police said. The injured were shifted to a hospital where the women, Suman, was declared brought dead.

“Further enquiry revealed that Suman married the accused in 1992. The duo had two children in 1993 and 1995,” an officer said.

Veer, originally from Garh Mukteshwar in Uttar Pradesh, had started living in Neb Sarai at his relatives’ house. “They allegedly used to taunt and torture Suman over dowry,” DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhury said.

The DCP further said that the accused had an extra-marital affair and wouldn’t bother about his family. “When Suman objected to this behaviour, he would beat her up. The children always supported their mother to which he disliked,” the DCP said.

The DCP said, “On Thursday, when Suman was sleeping, he attacked her with an axe.” After killing her, he went inside his children’s room to attack them, the police said, adding that the duo were somehow able to snatch the axe from him and bolted their doors from inside and informed the police.

The police have registered a case under Sections pertaining to murder and attempted murder of the IPC and the accused has been arrested.

‘Did not interact much’

Pushpender Sharma, a neighbour, was informed at 6.30 p.m. when the police team reached the spot. “The family stayed indoors, most of the time, they would only leave the house to walk their dog in the morning, the two children wouldn’t leave the house,” Mr. Sharma said. He added that the family has been staying since the last 10 years.

Another resident, Nihal Singh Yadav too agreed with Mr. Sharma. He said the family never had any conversation with anyone in the neighbourhood. “None of us were aware of any scuffle that was taking place inside their house,” Mr. Yadav said.