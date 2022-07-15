Man kills wife, two minor daughters, before killing self over financial loss

A 40-year-old businessman allegedly shot dead his wife and two minor daughters before killing himself at his house in north-east Delhi’s Jafrabad, officers said on Friday.

According to DCP (North East) Sanjay Kumar Sain, the deceased man ran a business in jeans garments and had recently faced huge losses. His daughters were aged eight and nine years.

The police said that the deceased had first intoxicated his wife and the two daughters before gunning them down and eventually shooting himself. “The couple were found dead on the fourth floor of their building,” an officer said, adding that the other family members and relatives of the deceased lived in the same building.

The police added that the couple had two more children — sons aged four and 13 years. “The pistol used in the crime has been recovered from the spot,” an officer said.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health; telephone: 011-40769002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.