Man kills wife, sons in Mohan Garden: ‘knife bought from e-commerce site’

February 28, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

On Sunday, 38-year-old Rajesh murdered his wife and two sons over suspected financial issues, and then tried to kill himself

The Hindu Bureau

A day after a 38-year-old in west Delhi’s Mohan Garden murdered his wife and two sons, police sources on Monday said the man bought the knife from an e-commerce portal.

When reached for comment, the e-portal did not respond.

The police said that after Rajesh killed his wife, 35, and sons, an infant and a 5-year-old, allegedly over financial issues, he tried to kill himself. He was admitted to hospital with a deep injury on his wrist.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that he bought a set of kitchen knives from the e-commerce website last week, but only one was used to commit the crime,” an officer said.

The time of the murders and sequence of events are yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that the murders were likely premeditated.

The police had earlier said that Rajesh sent a message about his family’s financial woes in a WhatsApp group with his school friends around 5 a.m. on Sunday. “His friends told his brother, who later informed the police around 6 a.m.,” they added.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

CONNECT WITH US