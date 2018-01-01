Man kills wife, son; commits suicide

A 40-year-old man killed two members of his family, injured another and then committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Chhawla area in south-west Delhi on Sunday morning.

Ajay Kumar killed his wife Manju and eight-year-old son Magan, while their 12-year old daughter Chetna was found injured and in an unconscious state.

The police said that prima facie it appears that the father killed his wife, son. He tried to kill his daughter too. However, she escaped the attack and is recuperating at a city hospital.

Suicide note found

A suicide note recovered from their house stated no one to be responsible for the death.

Ajay is survived by his mother. She stayed with them in the same house and was sleeping in another room when the incident happened.

The incident was discovered by Ajay’s nephews who stay in the adjacent house. Ajay’s elder brother’s sons had come to call Magan for a cricket match when the incident was discovered.

The children informed their mother about the incident after which the police was called. A PCR call was received at around 10 a.m.

The police found Ajay’s body hanging from the fan; Manju and Magan’s bodies were found on the bed with stab injury marks on their neck. Chetna was found lying in another room with similar marks on her neck as well.

The police reached the location and rushed them to the hospital where Ajay, Manju and Magan were declared dead on arrival. Chetna, however, was still alive. She was immediately taken to the ICU.

Ajay’s elder brother had committed suicide a year and a half ago after which the former was always upset.

After his brother’s death, he had agreed to take care of his two sons.

“In his suicide not, he has not mentioned about any financial constraints but we are exploring all angles. He worked as a property dealer in the area,” said Shibesh Singh, DCP (Dwarka)