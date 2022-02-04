Man kills wife over suspicion of affair

New Delhi

04 February 2022 01:40 IST

Suspecting his wife of having an extramarital affair, a 26-year-old man killed the woman by hitting her with a pressure cooker and a cylinder on Thursday morning in south-east Delhi’s Tughlakabad Extension.

Police officers said the accused, identified as Hasim Khan, surrendered at Govindpuri police station on Thursday soon after killing his wife, 20-year-old Shaheen.

Based on Hasim’s confession, the police rushed to the crime scene and found Shaheen’s body on the bed.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair with one Salman and the couple often fought over Khan’s suspicion. At the time of the incident, he got enraged over the same issue and hit her with a cooker and a cylinder. Police said that weapons used for hitting her head have been seized, a senior police officer said.

An officer said a case has been registered and the accused has been arrested.

Police said that Hasim and Shaheen got married nearly four years ago in June 2018. They have no child and the accused works as an auto driver.