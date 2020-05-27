Delhi

Man kills wife, lodges falsemissing report

A 37-year-old salesman was arrested from central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area for allegedly killing his wife, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said the accused has been identified as Sudhir, an Anand Parbat resident, who had lodged a false missing report of his wife and then came to the police station to gain sympathy and misguide the investigation.

“During investigation, police got suspicious after analysing the call detail records of the complainant and his wife. During the interrogation, he confessed his crime. He said that he strangled his wife to death and dumped her body in Narela IFC jungle area,” said Mr. Bhatia. The woman’s body was recovered from Narela in a decomposed state.

During interrogation, he allegedly told the police that the relationship with his wife was strained and they often fought over petty issues. Deeply frustrated, he planned to eliminate her, police said.“He took her to Narela on the pretext of purchasing goods and strangled her. He dumped the body in a drain and fled from the area,” the DCP said.

