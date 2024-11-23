ADVERTISEMENT

Man kills wife, injures son in drunken state in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri

Published - November 23, 2024 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A man in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri stabbed his wife and son after they refused to give him money for alcohol, the police said on Friday. The accused was already in a drunken state at the time of the incident, an officer added.

A case under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS has been registered against the accused, after his wife succumbed to her injuries during treatment, the officer said. The accused, who had fled to Uttar Pradesh after the incident, where he tried to take his life, was rescued by the police.

On November 19, the police were informed by the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital that two persons Geeta, 35, and her son Raj, 14, had been admitted with stab injuries near their abdomen and chest respectively. They also reported that both bore signs of a history of physical assault, the officer said.

The police recorded Raj’s statement after he was discharged with preliminary treatment and formed teams to nab the accused. “After his rescue, he was admitted to a hospital and is currently under medical observation,” the officer said.

Once discharged, the accused will be taken into police custody, he added.

