Man kills wife in containment zone following fight over kids

A 39-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband in a containment zone in west Delhi’s Madipur on Saturday. The accused has been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said Rahisul Azam, a resident of Madipur JJ Colony, allegedly killed his wife Gulshan after a fight. Rahisul then made a PCR call and informed the police about the incident.

The police said that a call regarding a fight in a house was received at 3.56 a.m.

“The caller was identified as Rahisul who sells footwear in Jahangirpuri,” Mr. Purohit said. The police said that Rahisul hit Gulshan on the head with a stick, leading to her death on the spot.

Second marriage

They had gotten married three months ago. Further probe revealed that this was the second marriage for both of them. “The fight broke over a discussion on the future of their children from their respective earlier marriages who live in their village in Bihar’s Motihari,” the DCP said.

The police said that as they were married for less than seven years, the Sub Divisional Magistrate has been informed. Mr. Purohit said that the house where the incident took place falls under an area which was declared a containment zone on April 13 after two COVID-19 cases were reported there.

“The area is densely populated with average size of houses being 12.50 yards in multi-storey buildings,” the officer said.

The police said that CDMO West, Disaster Management, SDM have been informed and the incident was also reported on the COVID-19 helpline.