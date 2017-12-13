Man kills wife, held from hideout

A 50-year-old woman was shot dead by her husband at their house in south-west Delhi's RK Puram on Monday evening.

The police said that the accused husband doubted the woman’s character due to which he often thrashed her in presence of their married children.

The couple was alone at home as the other members of the family had gone to a relative’s wedding when an argument ensued between the two and the man shot her dead. The police said that the husband was arrested from an abandoned plot near his house.

At 9.41p.m., the police received a PCR call from the woman’s daughter, informing them that her father had shot at his wife and she is lying in a pool of blood. A police team rushed to the spot and formed teams to look for the accused who had fled just moments before the cops arrived.

The woman was taken to AIIMS trauma centre where the doctors declared her brought dead, the police said.

She was shot four times and had injury marks on her back, chest and abdomen, the police said.

The police said that by the time they reached the crime scene, the floor had been washed and a couple of clothes were lying in a bucket.

The police said they have registered a case at the R.K. Puram police station. The accused, a pump operator, was arrested from Kotla Pur, where he was hiding. A countrymade pistol, two empty and two live rounds used in killing the woman were recovered from him, the police added.