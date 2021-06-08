Delhi

Man kills wife, found dead

A 56-year-old man allegedly killed his wife before taking his own life on Tuesday morning in north-east Delhi's Karawal Nagar, the police said.

They said a note has been recovered. The police said the couple’s son had called the police to inform them about the incident.

On reaching the spot, the police found the woman lying dead in a pool of blood. The man died by hanging.

During probe it was found that the woman was undergoing treatment for mental illness. The bodies have been shifted to mortuary for post-mortem. FIR registered and further probe under way, an officer added.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2021 12:46:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/man-kills-wife-found-dead/article34764704.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY